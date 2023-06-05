Parking at Chabot College

The parking fees at Chabot have attracted attention due to their high taxes and the prices of their fines.

Here at Chabot, the parking may seem affordable with a permit for the semester being $45 for a motor vehicle and $30 for a motorcycle; however, when compared with the price of a violation fine, the numbers don’t seem to add up.

As of 2023, the fine for a “no permit” violation is $35, less than the amount of a permit for a full semester for motor vehicles and only five dollars more than that of a motorcycle. This could be one of the main reasons some students don’t pay for parking as there is no incentive to do so, especially since it would ultimately be cheaper not to.

Campus Safety disagrees with this train of thought, however, stating that although the pricing can be considered expensive it is much cheaper than it would be at a four-year university. They go on to state that while students may feel like it would be easier to opt out of paying in general it would not be a good idea to take that risk.

“Parking permits are being enforced with officers issuing citations on a daily basis through our Permit Readers that are connected to our digital parking system. Parking enforcement is everyday with Campus Safety being on patrol 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Not paying for parking permits can ultimately do more harm than good, according to Campus Security, as the revenue from these permits goes directly towards the maintenance of the parking lots on the campus. This is another reason that the administration urges students to pay rather than risking a “No Permit” citation, even if it would be cheaper.

Another reason that students might be disinterested in paying for parking could be attributed to the incredibly high taxes on digital payments for daily permits. The daily parking permit for all semesters is advertised on the Chabot website as being only $3 but, with taxes included it jumps to a whopping $7 when paying online.

Of course, when paying with cash at the onsite payment podiums, these taxes can be avoided all together. However, in a time when so many people rely on debit and credit cards as well as services like Apple Pay, it is rare that every student is carrying cash on them. Lowering these taxes or removing them all together could make students feel more inclined to pay for parking.

Regarding these issues with pricing, especially surrounding the online fees for daily passes, campus security had this to say: “Unfortunately, there is service charge on this system that is advertised when going through the online process; however, there is no service charge at the

Dispensers if students choose to go that route.” When asked why this fee is not advertised on the website, however, campus security had no response.

On this issue, Chabot student Michelle Mendoza says that she isn’t really affected by these taxes because she has a permit for the semester. “I like not having to worry about paying for parking when I’m rushing to class, so I bought my permit in advance. It’s much cheaper to do it that way instead of buying a daily permit everyday, anyway.”

While some students share Mendoza’s sentiment, people like second-year student Brian Aguilar feel like permits aren’t all that necessary, stating: “I take the bus a lot of the time anyway, but if I have to drive and I’m running late or something then I’ll just risk getting the fine. It’s not worth it to get a permit for someone like me.”

A lot of students who are in the same position as Aguilar, where they don’t drive themselves to campus, feel like the problem doesn’t affect them; however, for students who do have to worry, the task of paying for parking can seem daunting. Hopefully, in the future, Chabot’s administration can determine a solution to this parking issue that is accommodating for both the students and the college.

