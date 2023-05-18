Tio’s Mediterranean Grill Review

Tio’s Mediterranean Grill is a flavorful restaurant located in San Leandro. Owned by two brothers-in-law Guan Gal Danez (head chef), Enrique Ayala (Chef) along with their business partner Jonathan Nichols. In their six months of operation, Tio’s has gotten raved reviews on Yelp, Instagram, and Facebook. located 794 E 14th St, San Leandro 94577. They’re open Monday through Thursday 11 am to 8:30 pm and on Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The owners pride themselves on making sure the quality of food they’re cooking is top tier for their customers. “We really do care about how we deal with our food. We take good care of our customers. We care about the freshness and quality of the food.” Said Gal Danez.

After eating here, I can say that the food is magnificent. The chicken and lamb combo kabob served with yellow or white basmati rice is cooked to perfection. The chicken and lamb are grilled nicely due to the tender and moist that the meat holds in after it’s cooked. The Lamb is so tender you can cut it with a butter knife. The falafel is crispy on the outside yet soft and moist once bite into it.

“When I come here, I always get the beef shawarma along with the fries its always a hit to me. The owners always treat me nice.” Said customer Marvin Cole.

The owners spread love to their customers. Chef Danez came up with the name of the restaurant Tio, meaning uncle in Spanish. The customer service here is astounding, the Owners and staff always come out to cater to their customers and are friendly towards everyone.

“We were catering, before we opened the restaurant. The owner of Carniceria Meat Market which is next door we catered for him. He knows our food is good. So, one day he reached out and told us a building next door to him was empty and we brought the place,” said Gal Danez.

“This is my first time here. I’m a yelper. I write reviews for restaurants on yelp. I came here because the food looks great on Yelp and has nice reviews. This place has a variety of things to choose from,” said customer Craig Strutter.

A customer favorite dish is the Chicken or Beef Shawarma wrap served with either fries or salad that cost between $16 to $18. Another dish is the chicken or beef kebab ranging between $20 to $22.

“The things that are special about our restaurant are consistency, cleanliness, and customer service. Those are the three things that keep us motivated and keep our customers happy,” said owner Nichols.

“We were catering, before we opened the restaurant. The owner of Carniceria Meat Market which is next door we catered for him. He knows our food is good. So, one day he reached out and told us a building next door to him was empty and we brought the place,” said Gal Danez.

Please come out and give it a try. You will not regret it. The customer service, awesome food and cleanliness checks in all the boxes. For me this establishment has earned its five stars.

Image courtesy of Micheal Sykes

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

