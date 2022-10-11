Chabot College under Process of Accreditation

Courtesy of ACCJC

Chabot College is in the process of accreditation, an evaluation review from institutional self-evaluation, and peer reviewers from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. The purpose of this evaluation is so the college can improve its educational process.

The ACCJC will hold sessions for the public on Oct. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Oct. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Event Center Building 700. The community is encouraged to share feedback about Chabot and hear the exit report

“We welcome our partnership with the ACCJC in our rigorous inquiry. Please join us in our open public forums, meet with our accreditation teams, and learn more about the accreditation process,” said Chabot President Dr. Susan Sterling. “Chabot is your community college, and I look forward to seeing you at one of our forums.”

The ACCJC focuses on community colleges in the state of California through the creation of standards and accreditation policies and also through a process of review by higher education professionals and public members as a part of the college. The purpose of this regional accreditation includes encouraging institutions, such as Chabot College, to strive for better academic quality, institutional effectiveness, and student success.

Chabot emailed all students regarding the ongoing accreditation process and the public hearings on Monday.

San Francisco City College lost accreditation from financial mismanagement and governance problems that directly impacted many students and staff nearly a decade ago.

“I saw the email,” said Chabot College student Jared Bautista. “New students will have to find a new college to attend if we don’t pass.”

“Degrees could be nullified, and I would feel like my time was wasted,” said Chabot College student Andrea Magdaleno.

