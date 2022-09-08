Fall Festival Premise

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50th annual Castro Valley Fall Festival will be held on Sept. 10 and 11 in downtown Castro Valley. Hosted by the Castro Valley and Eden Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is 10 a.m to 6 p.m on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.



“We are excited to bring back the Fall Festival this year!” Fall Festival co-chair Janella Anguiano. “We were sad to not have it the past two years, but this year there will be lots of local vendors, bands coming out to play, and everyone excited to come out for the festival!”



Castro Valley Boulevard will be closed for two days due to the Fall Festival.



