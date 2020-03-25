Grab-and-Go Meals

Leave a reply

Countless students rely on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year; but with the current pandemic, those options are now heavily restricted. Fortunately, several school districts and franchises are helping feed those children in different ways. Here are several resources that may help you.

Schools Serving Food:

Hayward

Served from Mar. 17-27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday-Friday. Must be under 18, no ID required.

Cherryland Elementary456 Laurel Ave.
Fairview Elementary23515 Maud Ave.
Longwood Elementary850 Longwood Ave.
Park Elementary411 Larchmont St.
Schafer Park Elementary26268 Flamingo Ave
Treeview Elementary30565 Treeview St.
Tyrrell Elementary27000 Tyrrell Ave.
Hayward High School1633 East Ave.
Tennyson High School27035 Whitman St.
Mt. Eden High School2300 Panama St.

Oakland

Served from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday and Thursday. Must be under 18. Please bring a bag to take home food.

Sanfoka Academy581 61st St.
West Oakland Middle School991 14th St.
Hoover Elementary890 Brockhurst St.
Oakland High School1023 MacArthur Blvd.
Garfield Elementary1640 22nd Ave.
Bret Harte Middle School3700 Coolidge Ave.
Life Academy/United for Success Academy2101 35th Ave.
Coliseum College Prep Academy1390 66th Ave.
Madison Park Academy, Upper400 Capistrano Dr.
Fremont High School4610 Foothill Blvd.
Elmhurst United Middle School1800 98th Ave.
Castlemont High School8601 MacArthur Blvd.

Castro Valley

Served Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. depending on location. Must be under 18.

Creekside Middle School (11-12:30)19722 Center St
Castro Valley Elementary (11:30-12:30)20185 San Miguel Ave
Stanton Elementary (11:30-12:30)2644 Somerset Ave

Nothing near you? This map was developed by Stanford students to help Bay Area families find lunch nearby.

Bay Area School Meal Pick ups

Burger King is also offering 2 free kid’s meals with every adult meal purchased. (Mar. 23-Apr. 6, or as long as supplies last). The coupon is only available online or in the Burger King app, and cannot be used for delivery, only pickup. 

In addition to this, several chains have offered free delivery (such as Chipotle and Popeye’s), and food delivery services like GrubHub and UberEats are waiving select delivery fees as well.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.