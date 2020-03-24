FRESH Plans During Pandemic

With the Bay Area officially ordered to shelter in place one concern on everyone’s mind is food.

“We will most likely be resuming operations with a grab and go distribution model after and-or if the shelter in place is removed” Said FRESH coordinator Sofia Sanchez-Pillot. “However, nothing is sure as we are waiting for approval from the administration.”

The FRESH food bank hopes to resume activity once the shelter in place is lifted and plans on using a new form of distribution for the month of April. All of their events planned for the month of March have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The FRESH food bank on campus is not the only one in the area there is still the Alameda County food bank. Due to the outbreak, they have said that their sites and times are subject to change and that it is best to call them to get the most up to date information. You can call them at this number 1-800-870-FOOD.

There are various other food banks all throughout Hayward you can find a list of them here foodpantries.org/ci/ca-hayward, but due to the outbreak information can be inconsistent so it would be best to call them. All of their addresses and phone numbers are listed in the link above.

