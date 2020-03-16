Covid-19 Cancellations

With the classification of COVID-19 as a worldwide pandemic, tons of major events and sports seasons have been canceled or suspended.

One of the first big suspensions was the NBA (National Basketball Association) season. March Madness has been canceled as the NBA announced at least a month-long suspension for all games.

Shortly after the NHL (National Hockey League) and the MLB (Major League Baseball) followed the example of the NBA and suspended both of their seasons to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Major sports weren’t the only ones to cancel their events as the annual video game show E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), announced they would be canceling this year’s show due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading. In an official statement from E3, they said “ … We have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9 — 11 in Los Angeles.”

A Quiet Place Director John Krasinski went to Twitter to announce the indefinite postponing of his latest movie, A Quiet Place Part 2. “As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see the movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together.”

Movie premieres such as A Quiet Place part 2, Black Widow, Mulan and No Time To Die have all been postponed some with later dates and others with no foreseeable release date.

Most major movie theater chains have closed down in accordance with quarantines. Along with bars and bowling alleys. Almost all extra entertainment events and establishments have closed down to help slow the spreading of the virus.

Various other events and gatherings have been canceled, postponed or suspended in fear of spreading COVID-19. To keep track of major event cancellations check isitcanceledyet.com.

