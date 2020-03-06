Chabot Film Festival

Chabot is holding its 2nd annual Film and Animation Festival this April 29.

Last year was the first film festival held by the Digital Media Arts program. They planned on making it an annual event.

The Festival is put together by Professor Ismail Mumtaj, who has been teaching Film at Chabot for three years now. The first semester she taught here, there were no film courses, and they were introduced later in the Spring of 2018 along with Animation courses.

In an interview with Mumtaj, she said: “We are trying to build a community here so that people can come and meet other people involved in film and talk about it.”

The event is going to be three-days running Wednesday, April 29, to Friday, May 1. Although the week before, they are going to have a series of guest speakers at the Gallery in building 1000.

On the first day of the festival, they are going to be screening documentaries at Stage One in building 1200. On the second day, there will be a guest visitor, who is an animator from Los Angeles, talking in the Gallery. They will be showing the films that were chosen to be a part of the show Friday evening with a reception to follow.

Lastly, Professor Mumtaj had wanted to leave the community with these words “come to get involved, submit your content even if you’re not involved with our film program. You could even be a student at another institution.”

The last day for early submission is March 5, and the last day for late submission is March 19.

