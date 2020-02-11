Chabot’s Gladiator Day

Chabot College held this semesters Gladiator Days on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 29. The event ran in the cafeteria in building 2300, from noon to 1 p.m. both days.

“I think it’s a great day to become aware of other clubs and programs on this campus and a great day to connect and socialize with your fellow classmates and teachers,” said Gustavo Y., a Chabot student who went to the event.

Numerous clubs had tables. Some have been at the college for many years, and a few are new this semester. Some new clubs in attendance include the Animation Club, CATE Club (Chabot Association of Teacher Education), Chabot Cheer Team, and Computer Hardware Club.

The Student Senate gave a free lunch to those who filled out a bingo card with stamps from the tables.

Chabot also had tables to promote its various services, programs, and academic departments. These included: APIEA (Asian Pacific Islander Education Association), CalWORKS, Chabot Library, Disabled Students’ Programs & Services, El Centro, EOPS/CARE, Financial Aid Office, FRESH Food Pantry, Learning Connection, MESA (Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement), PACE (Program for Adult College Education), Pathway Program, RISE (Restorative Integrated Self-Education), Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center, TRiO, and Veterans Resource Center.

A handful of outside groups even showed up: Census 2020, Friends of Chabot College, and League of Women Voters.

There are some clubs and Chabot programs that were not present at the event. A complete list of clubs can be found at the Chabot College website.

