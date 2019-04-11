Is the Keto Diet Right for You?

There have been many individuals who have struggled with losing weight and have been searching for answers on the best ways to lose weight fast. Luckily, the Ketogenic Diet is scientifically proven to help individuals with rapid weight loss through a mix of high fat and protein meals and eliminating the starchy and sugary ones.

According to an article on healthline.com, the Ketogenic Diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that involves reducing one’s carbohydrate intake and instead of replacing it with fat. This metabolic state puts the body into a phase called “ketosis”.

