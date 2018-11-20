Robotic Burger Restaurant in SF

Could you have ever imagined that one day it would be possible that you would be able to eat a burger made by a machine? Well, folks, the day has finally come, you can say that you have eaten a burger made entirely by a “robot” at Creator.

Creator is the concept of Alex Vardakostas, CEO & Co-founder of this newly established burger restaurant. Located in the heart of San Francisco, off the corner of Folsom Street and 3rd Street, this new burger spot is the hot new topic in the city.

Creator makes its burger entirely by machine, with the exception of human help for any technical difficulties along the way.

Karina Sanchez, a resident of Castro Valley, praised the burger stating, “This is the best burger I have ever eaten. It is very flavorful and it is cooked just right. Better than any fast food restaurant.”

This establishment is only open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., so get there fast for lunch and get your 6 dollar burger before doors close and it’s too late.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

