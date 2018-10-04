Free Google vs. Free Microsoft

Is Microsoft Office better than Google Docs? That depends on what you want to do, and how old you are, since both are now free.

At Chabot College, teachers and students over 30 believe Word and Excel specifically, are important software skills to have before entering the workforce, especially a job in tech or business.

“I would say Microsoft is more professional, but I prefer Google.” Chiffah Dobshi, 19. Most under 30 find Google products easier to use, though their security does seem to be in question, “I’ve always been kinda suspicious of Google programs since they’re all online. I like using Google Docs, but I think in a work environment I’d probably be using Microsoft Word more.” John, 18.

It’s hard to say which product suite will be most used in the future, but it’s a safer bet to know how to use either one with ease. So far, Microsoft and Google put similar effort into the quality of their products, although Google keeps everything online, and technically has the rights to anything you write on their server.

“The security of online software? I assume it’s non-existent,” said Business Teacher, Melissa Patterson, “You don’t even list Microsoft Office on your resume anymore, because they expect you to know the main three, Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, at least a working knowledge.”

In case you want to make sure your Microsoft skills match your Google skills, Chabot and Microsoft have now made it possible for all Chabot students, faculty, and administrators to create an MS Office 365 OneDrive account. This is free to use for the entire time they associated with Chabot College.

Microsoft is offering to match or exceed what Google offers students, with their entire suite (including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), and online storage, in their OneDrive. You can access the account on multiple systems and it is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices.

To sign up for your free copy, use your @zonemail.clpccd.edu, @chabotcollege.edu, or @laspositascollege.edu email address at https://products.office.com/en-us/student/office-in-education

You will need access to your Zonemail account to sign up.

If you haven’t done this before, sign into CLASS-web with your W number and 6-digit pin.If you haven’t created a pin, the default should be your birth date, and will be the same to sign into your zonemail.

Click the link: “What is my email address?” to see yours.

If you can’t log in with these instructions, there is help available, just email: [email protected]

You can access Zonemail through: http://stumail.clpccd.edu or sign in through Google by going to: https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin and input your full zonemail address and pin.

Remember to log yourself out after using a school computer.

