Oh, Hi Mark!

Movies are an art form, one that can make us feel so many emotions in such a short time span. Where else can we experience high-quality visual storytelling to capture our imagination? In a book perhaps, but not just any book. This book details the history of a movie so bad that it is internationally recognized as a passion project gone wrong that ends up being funny.

Enter The Room, the famously infamous bad film and the book, The Disaster Artist, written by Bay Area native Greg Sestero. Greg details the nights and days leading up to the release of The Room along with his friend, the infamous Tommy Wiseau. Together, they embark on a strange journey through Hollywood, their dreams and themselves.

For those who do not know, The Room was a film released in 2002 and was directed by Tommy Wiseau, who is also the main character in his own movie and lists himself as Producer and Executive Producer. The film became a laughing stock among the movie-going communities. Thanks to the internet, it became widely known as one of the worst movies ever made. Greg Sestero is an actor in the film and has since written the book, The Disaster Artist.

The Disaster Artist is told from Greg Sestero’s point of view and alternates between The Room’s production and his increasingly complicated friendship with Tommy Wiseau. He also dwells on the mystery of Tommy’s origins. His thick Eastern-Europe, French-ish accent is already confusing enough, but it is also detailed that Tommy Wiseau has an insane amount of money within his reach.

The book also details what life was like during the production of The Room, from the insane working conditions to Tommy Wiseau’s nearly insane persistence. Fans of The Room will surely get a kick out of the on-set hijinks that had occurred.

The Disaster Artist will surely keep you interested all the way to the end as Tommy Wiseau’s questionable antics keep getting crazier and crazier.

The Disaster Artist has since been adapted into a feature film, starring James Franco. It has been nominated for an Oscar for best-adapted screenplay and won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for comedy or drama. James Franco was there to accept the award as was Tommy Wiseau.

Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau recently reunited in a new two-part film series called Best F(r)iends. The first part was shown for a limited time on March 30 and April 2 in theaters, the second part will also be a limited time movie event with two screenings on June 1 and June 4 at your local theater.

