Avengers Infinity War has been called the most ambitious film in history and for a good reason. The film is the culmination of 18 films and over ten years of build up. But does it live up to the hype? In short, yes.

Spoilers!

I’ll get the bad out of the way first, as with all modern Disney movies the humor is hit or miss and jokes can be made a little too often, but none felt that bad. Peter Dinklage as a giant Dwarf, which I’m guessing is a pun on a Giant Dwarf star… haha. Well in a movie of awesome special effects you could just tell he was green screened in. Finally, the scene where Star-Lord held a gun to Gamora’s head while Thanos urged him to shoot reminded me too much of the time when I met my girlfriends’ parents.

Also if you haven’t seen all the Marvel movies, you may have a hard time keeping up. This isn’t necessarily a negative, but I definitely wouldn’t classify it as one of the movies strength.

Now time for the good and there is a lot. All the characters seem to stand on their own, and none feel like their personality is sacrificed for someone else’s plot. Thanos may not have the best motivation, but he is an absolute joy to watch on screen and is easily the strongest Marvel cinematic villain so far. There were a lot of ways this movie could have gone wrong or fell flat, and it didn’t.

On a personal note, I went into the movie wondering “could Thanos beat up the Hulk?” And the movie answered it in about five minutes.

The Marvel cinematic universe is on full display, proving it can do its self better than all the imitators. Like the Laughably bad DC universe with Batman vs. Superman, arguably the worst thing ever made by a human. Or the tragically bad Universal Dark Universe, where they butcher the classics, like Brendan Fraser’s “The Mummy Returns.” Marvel even proved they could do dark and gritty better than those, with the boldest ending I’ve ever seen in a Disney film.

Even characters whose movies I didn’t particularly enjoy like Dr. strange were a joy to watch in this movie. But not everyone is created equal. The Hulk is about as disappointing as my statistics test.

I asked Chabot students what they thought and Jennifer Mendoza a two year undeclared, major said: “it was awesome, the action never stopped.”

Cameron Hernandez, a first-year biology major, said: “I was expecting it to be one of the best movies of all time, I guess I went in with too high of expectations.”

Currently the fifth highest-grossing film of all-time, as well as the highest-grossing film of 2018. There was a massive line to see it a week after it came out when I went to see it. So the outlook is pretty good for Disney as this film continues to smash records.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

