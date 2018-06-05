Chabot College teamed up with the Hayward Unified School District for Digital Media Day for High School Seniors on April 27, 2018, in the Event Center. Students from Tennyson High School and San Leandro High School attended the event.

The purpose of the event is for the instructors to showcase the opportunities of the Arts, Media and Communication Department here at Chabot College offer, from Audio, Photo, Game Design, Studio Art, Stop Motion, After Effects, and Television Workshops.

The students sign up for a workshop based on their interest in the available workshops. Each workshop had a one-hour session for students to preview what it is like taking a class at Chabot.

Tennyson High School teacher Jayne Ruiz who is part of a media academic program called CMMA. She states “I really love how this specific department at Chabot wants to help our students, and for myself to interact in the workshop I can learn with the students.”

Ruiz continues, “ I just love attending to Digital Media Day. I love the after effect class because the students enjoyed doing something very similar to what they are currently learning in the CMMA classroom but applying new techniques that Professor Lothian taught us.”

The majority of the students enjoyed attending the event. They enjoyed the workshops and talked to current Chabot students about their experience here at Chabot. These kinds of workshops really make an impact on high school seniors.

The next Digital Media Day will be in the fall, and hopefully, more high schools in Hayward take the opportunity to attend an event like this.

