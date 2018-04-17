Hey, Gladiators! Here’s a list compiled by Spectator staff of stores/website’s that offer student discounts! You’re welcome.

School Supplies

FEDEX OFFICE

Use your student ID to save 20 – 30 percent off document’s and shipping services

AMAZON

You’re student .edu email will get a six month free trial of prime benefits, then ½ of prime services after the trial

JO-ANN FABRIC

Register with Jo-Ann Student Discount Program and receive 10 percent off on all purchases, plus special coupons to use online and in store

“That’s crazy I go to Chipotle all the time, and school supplies are good to know about, and the AMC theater I know for sure is super expense on the weekends so with a student discount it’ll be cheaper.” – Jefferson, Chabot College

Bookstores / Publications

GUILFORD PRESS

Order online with your student ID and use code STU81W to receive 40 percent off books, videos, newsletters, and journals

BARNES AND NOBLE

Use code, STUDIOUS and get $10 off every $100 spent on new and used textbooks

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Just sign up with your school name and boom! The New York Times at only $1 per week

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Another great newspaper and student’s get more than 75 percent off regular rates for print, online and mobile delivery

Clothing/Merchandise

MYUNIDAYS.COM

Sign up with and verify your student .edu email and instantly gain access to exclusive codes for all your favorite brands including BOOHOO Clothing, Lime Crime Makeup, New Balance Footwear, Apple and so, so much more. ( Also find discounts on getaways, home goods, and food goods!)

Food

Flash your student ID at the \participating restaurants to receive free drinks and/or 10 percent off your meal!

CHIPOTLE WAFFLE HOUSE CHICK FIL A BURGER KING SUBWAY

Services

T-MOBILE* SPRINT* AT&T * STATE FARM INSURANCE ** GEICO ** ALLSTATE INSURANCE ** JIFFY LUBE – Your student ID will get you $10 or 10 percent off at Jiffy

“I didn’t know about any of these.” – Sarah, Chabot College

* Sign up with your student .edu email to see what offers the phone providers currently offer students

** Full Time Students with good grades, receive up to 25 percent off insurance services. Do your research to figure out which service fits you best.

Entertainment and Transportation

AMC THEATER – Visit on Thursday’s to get cheaper admission with a student ID CINEMARK – Show your ID at the box office for special rates daily MADAME TUSSAUDS – 15 percent off admission GREYHOUND & AMTRAK – Sign up for a Student Advantage Discount Card to save 20 percent on Greyhound fares, 15 percent on Amtrak fares and more

“I knew about some of these but definitely not all. These are super useful. Really good to know about.” – George, Chabot College

Also worth mentioning, Chabot’s Bookstore price matches! So make sure to check online for cheaper deals on textbooks before purchasing.

