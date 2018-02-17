A Fresh New Face

Christian Murillo is one of the newest additions to Chabot College. Murillo who started his job at Chabot College on October 18, 2017. He is a significant asset to the Mass Communications and Photography programs at Chabot College.

Christian Murillo was also born and raised in San Jose. Murillo attended San Jose State University and majored in both filmmaking and photography and graduated from San Jose State University in May of 2015.

After graduating in May of 2015, he started accepted an internship at an after-school high school program to help students with media projects such as music videos, photography, poems, dance. Ironically the internship was part of his last two semesters at school before it became his full-time job.

While getting to know Murillo, it was clear that his primary passion is filmmaking and photography. He told me a story about how before he got the job at the after-school high school program he initially did catering gigs with his girlfriend. These catering gigs included mostly weddings.

In may of 2016, he had the idea to start his own media company with his old boss and now friend called Escena Media. While developing his company he did many projects such as videography and photography with local community colleges and universities such as San Jose City College, Evergreen College, Canada College, Stanford University and even his alma mater San Jose State University. Murillo was working for an after-school program and developing Escena at the same time which he loved to do.

In may of 2017, he decided to focus on building his own company and expanding his business even further. He left the after-school program. Even though his idea was to focus on his business it simply wasn’t enough for him to keep the business going financially. He saw the opening at Chabot College.

Murillo who had never heard of Chabot College decided to take a risk and apply for the instructional assistant job that was listed. After applying online and going through two job interviews, he was lucky enough to get offered the job and become apart of the Chabot College community.

Many months later Christian Murillo has become a huge asset to Chabot and is thanked by many for all the help and work he does for the school as well as the community.

Image courtesy of Christian Murillo

