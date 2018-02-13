Lady Gladiators’ Look Says It All

The look says it all Freshman center Ferrynn Steen leaves the court after a disappointing loss to their across the bridge rivals Community College of San Francisco 68-70.

Anticipation was high as the two top team of the north-coast division squared off (Gladiators 6-2/ 18-5 overall with the Rams 7-0/ 20-3 overall) it was a blow for blow fight from the beginning with CCSF closing the first half 36-34

I asked coach Davis what do the Gladiators need to do to clinch the win she said they just needed to be more confident and play their game that they got off to a slow start but they will pick it up. I asked if the Rams were doing anything that they should be concerned with and she said no they just need to out-hustle their opponent and they’ll be fine.

Chabot kept coming taking a 68-64 lead with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but the Rams sophomore Caprice Taylor hit a big three-pointer with 1:20 left to bring the Rams within one point then Zakiya Willis of the Rams drops a low post bucket taking the lead 69-68 with 45 seconds left Chabot unable to score the Rams split two free-throw the Gladiators got off a good last shot but were unable to convert losing the tie for first place 68-70.

Top performers included Olivia Vezaldenos 30 points and Mia Finnie 13 rebounds.

Image courtesy of Tim Trugee

